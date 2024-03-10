Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,749 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 314.3% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $4.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $551.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,833,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,649,181. The company has a market capitalization of $249.67 billion, a PE ratio of 46.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.29 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $586.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $572.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. BNP Paribas cut Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.14.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

