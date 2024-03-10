Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) PT Raised to C$12.00 at TD Securities

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Desjardins cut their price target on Advantage Energy from C$13.25 to C$13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.50 to C$9.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$12.16.

Shares of TSE:AAV opened at C$9.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25. Advantage Energy has a one year low of C$6.79 and a one year high of C$11.05. The firm has a market cap of C$1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.65.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

