Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ADVM

Adverum Biotechnologies Trading Down 2.1 %

Insider Activity at Adverum Biotechnologies

NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.25. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $2.97.

In other news, Director James Paul Scopa purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth about $715,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth about $6,179,000. Commodore Capital LP increased its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 100.0% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,900,000 after buying an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC increased its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 1,025,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.