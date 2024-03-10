Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,205 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PEG opened at $64.26 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.71 and a 12-month high of $65.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.81.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Public Service Enterprise Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $86,562.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,684,423. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,774 shares of company stock valued at $110,364. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.