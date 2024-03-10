Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 760 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 69,110.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,202,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197,756 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 6,246.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,761,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,260 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 518.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,316,000 after acquiring an additional 888,536 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 7,509.2% in the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 297,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,003,000 after acquiring an additional 293,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,869.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 201,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,511,000 after acquiring an additional 191,063 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VDE stock opened at $122.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $104.17 and a 12 month high of $131.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.35.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

