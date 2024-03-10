Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys 2,437 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 199.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,898,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,474,000 after acquiring an additional 213,172 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,975,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,861,000 after buying an additional 149,750 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,773,000 after purchasing an additional 64,029 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 102.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,650,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,001,000 after buying an additional 1,843,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,948,000 after purchasing an additional 347,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $203,450.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 290 shares in the company, valued at $90,491.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total transaction of $981,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,647,967.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 652 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $203,450.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,620 shares of company stock worth $4,188,812 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on HCA. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $356.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $277.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.26.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.2 %

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $325.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.96 and a 12-month high of $328.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $298.47 and a 200 day moving average of $268.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 996.30%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.64%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

