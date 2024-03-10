Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $492,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 115,289.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,357,976,000 after buying an additional 194,301 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,308,000 after buying an additional 1,955,619 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,254,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,893,000 after buying an additional 566,346 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,449,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,601,000 after buying an additional 257,323 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $87.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.70.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.