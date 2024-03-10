Advisors Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Advisors Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 48.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.34, for a total value of $3,986,297.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,127 shares in the company, valued at $16,907,110.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.34, for a total value of $3,986,297.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,127 shares in the company, valued at $16,907,110.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total value of $20,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,528,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,672 shares of company stock worth $28,030,752 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TDY. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.67.

TDY stock opened at $425.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $431.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $414.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $364.98 and a 1 year high of $448.71.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

