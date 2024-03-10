Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 1,236 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Advisors Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,168,000 after acquiring an additional 43,720 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at $27,283,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 9.8% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,724,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,203,000 after purchasing an additional 242,898 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 11.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 172,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after purchasing an additional 17,345 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 10.1% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $147,913.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $147,913.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,250 shares of company stock worth $352,014 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of ES opened at $60.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.23 and a 200-day moving average of $58.53. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $81.36.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -226.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ES

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.