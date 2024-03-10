Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 2,303 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 312 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $99.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $128.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.03 and a 200-day moving average of $103.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.24.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

