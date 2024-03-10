Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 293 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 24,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 32,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

DGRO stock opened at $56.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.33. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $57.04.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.