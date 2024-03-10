Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 56 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total value of $5,726,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,453,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total value of $5,726,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,453,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,726,501.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,586 shares of company stock worth $19,868,728 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.60.

Synopsys Price Performance

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $571.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $541.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $511.12. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $350.58 and a fifty-two week high of $629.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.14 billion, a PE ratio of 62.92, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

