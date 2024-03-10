Advisors Capital Management LLC Takes $270,000 Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on MNST shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $38,584,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 777,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,542,532. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 777,840 shares in the company, valued at $45,542,532. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

NASDAQ MNST opened at $59.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.16. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $60.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

