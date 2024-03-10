aelf One Day Volume Reaches $10.93 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. aelf has a market cap of $487.70 million and approximately $10.93 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, aelf has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One aelf token can currently be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00000965 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001552 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001003 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 725,652,471 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

