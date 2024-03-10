Aeva Technologies’ (AEVA) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

AEVA has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Aeva Technologies from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aeva Technologies from $0.88 to $0.96 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2.29.

AEVA opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $345.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.42. Aeva Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average is $0.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Aeva Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Aeva Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Aeva Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Aeva Technologies by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21,907 shares during the last quarter. 36.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aeva Technologies, Inc designs 4D LiDAR-on-chips in the United States, Thailand, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave sensing technology. It offers 4D LiDAR sensing system with embedded software for automotive, industrial, and security applications; and a silicon photonics engine and software algorithms for industrial automation and consumer device applications.

