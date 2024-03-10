Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) PT Raised to C$82.00 at National Bankshares

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$75.00 to C$82.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AFN has been the topic of a number of other reports. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$81.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Cormark dropped their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$84.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$78.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$83.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on Ag Growth International from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$81.44.

TSE:AFN opened at C$62.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.34. Ag Growth International has a twelve month low of C$47.07 and a twelve month high of C$64.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$56.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$53.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is 17.44%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

