Algorand (ALGO) Market Cap Hits $2.11 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000378 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $2.11 billion and approximately $97.20 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00060612 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00020365 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00008604 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00018946 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004032 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00008758 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,059,891,305 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

