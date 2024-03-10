Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALHC. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.61.

Alignment Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Alignment Healthcare has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.93. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.34.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 75.64%. The business had revenue of $465.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 2,079.2% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,908,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,349,000 after buying an additional 5,637,102 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 25.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,117,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,111,000 after buying an additional 1,626,831 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,470,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,610,000 after buying an additional 1,108,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 21.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,471,000 after buying an additional 1,020,637 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,601,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alignment Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

Featured Stories

