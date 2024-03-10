Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by McCarthy Asset Management Inc.

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 56.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.3% of McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,433,000. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,125,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 38,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,088,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $135.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.42 and a 52-week high of $153.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,059 shares of company stock worth $39,205,126. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

