Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.6% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Meritage Group LP grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,061.5% in the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JMP Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.65.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL opened at $135.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.42 and a 1 year high of $153.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 279,059 shares of company stock valued at $39,205,126. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

