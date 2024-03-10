AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Receives $11.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

AMC Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.19 million, a PE ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. AMC Networks has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $21.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day moving average is $14.60.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. AMC Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $678.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AMC Networks will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James Gallagher sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $448,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,086.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Gallagher sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $448,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,086.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Blank sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $954,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 6.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 3.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

Further Reading

