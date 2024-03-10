Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) PT Raised to $19.00 at Bank of America

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AS. Citigroup initiated coverage on Amer Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Amer Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Amer Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amer Sports currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.18.

NYSE:AS opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. Amer Sports has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $18.23.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Amer Sports will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

