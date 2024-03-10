American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Given New C$0.70 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$0.75 to C$0.70 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC cut shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of HOT.UN opened at C$0.61 on Wednesday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a twelve month low of C$0.58 and a twelve month high of C$2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.22.

In other American Hotel Income Properties REIT news, Senior Officer David Travis Beatty bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.67 per share, with a total value of C$33,300.00. Insiders purchased a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $65,850 over the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

