American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AMNB opened at $47.29 on Wednesday. American National Bankshares has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $50.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.82. The company has a market cap of $502.64 million, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.31). American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $36.27 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that American National Bankshares will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. American National Bankshares’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

In other news, SVP Rhonda P. Joyce sold 630 shares of American National Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $29,628.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,836.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Farrar sold 651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $30,616.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,985.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Rhonda P. Joyce sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $29,628.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,688 shares in the company, valued at $784,836.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMNB. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American National Bankshares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

