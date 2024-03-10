American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $6.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

APEI has been the subject of several other reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on American Public Education from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded American Public Education from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of American Public Education in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.00.

APEI stock opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $215.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.25. American Public Education has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $16.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in American Public Education by 130.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 15,496 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Public Education by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 104,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 35,008 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Public Education by 3,108.3% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 377,844 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Public Education by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 471,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 136 degree programs and 115 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, public health, public administration, and business administration.

