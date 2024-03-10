American Tower (NYSE:AMT) & Rural Funds Group (OTC:RFNDF) Critical Comparison

Rural Funds Group (OTC:RFNDF – Get Free Report) and American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.3% of American Tower shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of American Tower shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Rural Funds Group and American Tower, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rural Funds Group 0 0 0 0 N/A American Tower 0 1 10 0 2.91

Earnings and Valuation

American Tower has a consensus target price of $217.55, suggesting a potential upside of 4.94%. Given American Tower’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Tower is more favorable than Rural Funds Group.

This table compares Rural Funds Group and American Tower’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rural Funds Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A American Tower $11.14 billion 8.68 $1.48 billion $3.18 65.19

American Tower has higher revenue and earnings than Rural Funds Group.

Profitability

This table compares Rural Funds Group and American Tower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rural Funds Group N/A N/A N/A American Tower 13.31% 12.80% 2.24%

Summary

American Tower beats Rural Funds Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rural Funds Group

Rural Funds Group is an agricultural Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX under the code RFF. RFF owns a diversified portfolio of Australian agricultural assets which are leased predominantly to corporate agricultural operators. RFF targets distribution growth of 4% per annum by owning and improving farms that are leased to good counterparties. RFF is a stapled security, incorporating Rural Funds Trust (ARSN 112 951 578) and RF Active (ARSN 168 740 805).

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

