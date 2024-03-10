American Trust Has $201,000 Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

American Trust lowered its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after buying an additional 2,757,251 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 1,593.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,643,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,310,000 after buying an additional 2,487,806 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,230,000 after buying an additional 2,401,659 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $244,740,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after buying an additional 1,440,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $322.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $299.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $77.53 billion, a PE ratio of 896.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $365.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $7,501,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 306,881 shares in the company, valued at $76,732,525.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 227,858 shares of company stock worth $59,916,066 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRWD. Susquehanna raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.50.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

