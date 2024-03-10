American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Water Works by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,528,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,502,217,000 after buying an additional 232,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in American Water Works by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,015,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,572,401,000 after buying an additional 157,874 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in American Water Works by 2.3% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,624,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $695,850,000 after buying an additional 129,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in American Water Works by 11.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,114,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $730,062,000 after buying an additional 528,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI cut American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

NYSE:AWK opened at $118.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.56 and a 200-day moving average of $127.58. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.25 and a 52 week high of $153.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 22.30%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

