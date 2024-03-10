Analysts Issue Forecasts for Converge Technology Solutions Corp.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 6th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst R. Goff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $6.25 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Converge Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CTS. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cormark boosted their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.43.

Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at C$5.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.69. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of C$2.24 and a 12 month high of C$5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -108.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. Converge Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently -80.00%.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

