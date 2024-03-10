Analysts Set Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) PT at $28.28

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.28.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KURA shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 1,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $26,628.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Kura Oncology news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 1,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $26,628.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Teresa Brophy Bair sold 2,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $36,543.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,826.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,946,415. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KURA. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 11,227 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,070,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,217,000 after purchasing an additional 296,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,330,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,553,000 after purchasing an additional 56,638 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000.

NASDAQ KURA opened at $23.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.26, a current ratio of 12.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.90. Kura Oncology has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $23.75.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

