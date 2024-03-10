Analysts Set LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Target Price at $14.07

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.07.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on LegalZoom.com from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

In other LegalZoom.com news, Director John Francis Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $124,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,122.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other LegalZoom.com news, EVP Nicole Miller sold 21,528 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total transaction of $231,210.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,864.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John Francis Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $124,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,122.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 72,621 shares of company stock valued at $771,285 over the last quarter. 44.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZ. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,315,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,877,000 after buying an additional 1,504,152 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 908,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after buying an additional 179,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LZ stock opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.90. LegalZoom.com has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $15.68.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

