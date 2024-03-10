Analysts Set Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB) Target Price at $13.20

Shares of Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.20.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Rallybio from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush lowered their price target on Rallybio from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Rallybio from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Rallybio from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Rallybio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Get Rallybio alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Rallybio

Institutional Trading of Rallybio

Rallybio Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLYB. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 312.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 463.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Rallybio by 631.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Rallybio by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rallybio by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rallybio stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of -1.60. Rallybio has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $9.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.00.

About Rallybio

(Get Free Report

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in identifying, accelerating, and development of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rallybio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rallybio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.