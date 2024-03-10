Analysts Set Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB) Target Price at $13.20

Shares of Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.20.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Rallybio from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush lowered their price target on Rallybio from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Rallybio from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Rallybio from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Rallybio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Rallybio
Institutional Trading of Rallybio
Rallybio Price Performance
Rallybio stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of -1.60. Rallybio has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $9.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.00.
About Rallybio
Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in identifying, accelerating, and development of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rallybio
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- Stock Average Calculator
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for Rallybio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rallybio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.