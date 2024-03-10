Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR) Receives Market Perform Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their market perform rating on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Price Performance

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend

AOMR stock opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $11.60. The firm has a market cap of $258.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOMR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 855,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,031,000 after purchasing an additional 377,299 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 320,067 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 211,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 882,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,576,000 after purchasing an additional 177,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 62,264 shares during the last quarter.

About Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

See Also

