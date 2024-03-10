ArbDoge AI (AIDOGE) Price Up 125% This Week

ArbDoge AI (AIDOGE) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One ArbDoge AI token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ArbDoge AI has a market cap of $135.55 million and approximately $88.26 million worth of ArbDoge AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ArbDoge AI has traded up 125% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ArbDoge AI Token Profile

ArbDoge AI was first traded on April 15th, 2023. ArbDoge AI’s total supply is 191,609,763,385,755,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,696,993,047,725,000 tokens. ArbDoge AI’s official Twitter account is @arbdoge_ai. ArbDoge AI’s official website is arbdoge.ai. The official message board for ArbDoge AI is medium.com/@arbdogeai.

Buying and Selling ArbDoge AI

According to CryptoCompare, “ArbDoge AI (AIDOGE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. ArbDoge AI has a current supply of 191,609,763,385,755,008 with 174,455,896,934,211,008 in circulation. The last known price of ArbDoge AI is 0 USD and is up 38.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $97,572,733.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbdoge.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArbDoge AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArbDoge AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArbDoge AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

