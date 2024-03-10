ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$27.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARX shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$28.00 price target on ARC Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ARC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$24.25 to C$26.25 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$29.00 to C$29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Insider Activity at ARC Resources

ARC Resources Price Performance

In related news, Senior Officer Terry Michael Anderson sold 83,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.98, for a total transaction of C$1,917,875.36. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARC Resources stock opened at C$23.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.30. ARC Resources has a twelve month low of C$14.38 and a twelve month high of C$24.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.26.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C$0.34. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of C$1.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 2.1686747 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARC Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is presently 26.05%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

