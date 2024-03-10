Ardor (ARDR) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 10th. In the last week, Ardor has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $121.68 million and approximately $12.24 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00060481 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00020395 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00008512 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00019023 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00003980 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00008822 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001453 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.