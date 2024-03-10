Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARHS. Bank of America increased their price target on Arhaus from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Arhaus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Arhaus by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arhaus by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 209,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Arhaus by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 65,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Arhaus by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Arhaus by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARHS opened at $14.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Arhaus has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $15.59. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 2.39.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Arhaus had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $344.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arhaus will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

About Arhaus

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

