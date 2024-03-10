Ark One Day Volume Reaches $26.32 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $1.17 or 0.00001691 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ark has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a market cap of $210.27 million and $26.32 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000194 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002048 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001549 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003069 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 179,412,448 coins and its circulating supply is 179,413,232 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

