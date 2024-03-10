Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,220,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 517,942 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arqit Quantum were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arqit Quantum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,773,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,153,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arqit Quantum by 314.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 374,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 283,755 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Arqit Quantum by 1,228.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 314,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 291,148 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arqit Quantum by 1,086,718.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 293,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 293,414 shares during the period. 11.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Arqit Quantum from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Arqit Quantum Trading Up 3.7 %

ARQQ opened at $0.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.56. Arqit Quantum Inc. has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $1.65.

Arqit Quantum Profile

(Free Report)

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

