Arweave Price Reaches $40.84 on Exchanges (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for approximately $40.84 or 0.00058933 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 34.4% against the U.S. dollar. Arweave has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion and approximately $108.04 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Arweave Profile
Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,454,185 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org.
Arweave Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
