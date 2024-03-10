Asana (ASAN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Asana Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $18.97 on Friday. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.27.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 17,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $329,138.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 502,636 shares in the company, valued at $9,705,901.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 17,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $329,138.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 502,636 shares in the company, valued at $9,705,901.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 763,993 shares in the company, valued at $14,554,066.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,940 shares of company stock worth $557,807. Corporate insiders own 63.26% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Asana in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Asana from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASAN
About Asana
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Asana
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.