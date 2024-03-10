Asana (ASAN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $18.97 on Friday. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 17,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $329,138.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 502,636 shares in the company, valued at $9,705,901.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 17,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $329,138.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 502,636 shares in the company, valued at $9,705,901.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 763,993 shares in the company, valued at $14,554,066.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,940 shares of company stock worth $557,807. Corporate insiders own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 11.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 117.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Asana in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Asana from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

