Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI) & Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Head-To-Head Review

Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skyworks Solutions has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and Skyworks Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascent Solar Technologies -3,731.58% -7,017.74% -156.32% Skyworks Solutions 19.48% 18.68% 13.16%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascent Solar Technologies $460,000.00 3.01 -$17.07 million ($134.04) 0.00 Skyworks Solutions $4.77 billion 3.57 $982.80 million $5.64 18.85

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and Skyworks Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Skyworks Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Ascent Solar Technologies. Ascent Solar Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skyworks Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ascent Solar Technologies and Skyworks Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Skyworks Solutions 1 7 7 0 2.40

Skyworks Solutions has a consensus target price of $115.10, indicating a potential upside of 8.26%. Given Skyworks Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Skyworks Solutions is more favorable than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.9% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.4% of Skyworks Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Skyworks Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Skyworks Solutions beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells copper-indium-gallium-diselenide photovoltaic products for agrivoltaics, aerospace, satellites, near earth orbiting vehicles, and fixed wing unmanned aerial vehicles applications. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and value-added resellers. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators. The company products are the used in aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, defense, entertainment and gaming, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, electronic component distributors, and independent sales representatives. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1962 and is based in Irvine, California.

