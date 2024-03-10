ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.50.

ASGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ASGN from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of ASGN to $72.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of ASGN in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of ASGN in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ASGN to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total transaction of $102,982.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,271.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, President Randolph C. Blazer sold 7,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $730,525.26. Following the transaction, the president now owns 107,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,178,218.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total transaction of $102,982.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,271.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ASGN by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ASGN by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in ASGN in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ASGN by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in ASGN by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ASGN opened at $103.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.50. ASGN has a 1-year low of $63.27 and a 1-year high of $104.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.74.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

