Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Research Coverage Started at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ASPN. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

Shares of ASPN stock opened at $17.02 on Wednesday. Aspen Aerogels has a one year low of $5.32 and a one year high of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.79 and a beta of 2.03.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $84.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aspen Aerogels

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 336.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 62,120 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,967,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,826,000 after buying an additional 439,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,758,000 after buying an additional 107,288 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 13,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

