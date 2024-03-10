Asset Allocation Strategies LLC Buys 725 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,032,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,547,230,000 after acquiring an additional 262,637 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,753,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,650,000 after acquiring an additional 709,615 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,428,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,653 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,994,000 after acquiring an additional 310,306 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,860,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,413,000 after acquiring an additional 393,937 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of FITB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.37. 4,369,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,589,465. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $36.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.35 and a 200 day moving average of $29.82.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FITB. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading

