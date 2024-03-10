Asset Allocation Strategies LLC Purchases 3,663 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.7% of Asset Allocation Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 971,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,934,000 after purchasing an additional 192,408 shares during the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $462,000. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 435.7% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 52,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.86. The company had a trading volume of 793,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,116. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $146.17 and a one year high of $180.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.52. The stock has a market cap of $76.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

