Asset Allocation Strategies LLC Purchases 7,632 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,632 shares during the quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 477.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ET. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of ET traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.03. The stock had a trading volume of 10,285,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,280,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.85. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.64.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 115.60%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

