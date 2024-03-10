Asset Allocation Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 12,402 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,402 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 62.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 23.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after acquiring an additional 206,434 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 25,028 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1,191.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.61.

AT&T Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:T traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $17.20. The stock had a trading volume of 30,812,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,583,632. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $123.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.03. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $19.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.