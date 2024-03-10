ATB Capital Boosts Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target to C$19.50

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by ATB Capital from C$15.25 to C$19.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ARE. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$10.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Aecon Group from C$10.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$12.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$17.75.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARE

Aecon Group Price Performance

Aecon Group Increases Dividend

Shares of ARE stock opened at C$17.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$14.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.22. The stock has a market cap of C$1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.92. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of C$8.42 and a twelve month high of C$17.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is a positive change from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

Insider Activity at Aecon Group

In other news, Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti sold 10,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.07, for a total value of C$121,282.39. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aecon Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.