Athena Investment Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Athena Investment Management lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.0% of Athena Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 9,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 52,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,720,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,279,000 after purchasing an additional 175,856 shares in the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $736,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,520.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 8,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. TD Cowen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.53.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,281,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,395,604. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $120.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $430.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

